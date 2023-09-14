Olivia Rodrigo Announces Guts World Tour with A Stop In Toronto

Is she following in Taylor Swift’s footsteps? If fans want tickets, they will have to pre-register!

Olivia just announced 57 dates for her upcoming world tour that will kick off in Palm Springs in February!

She will make her way through cities including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Chicago and Detroit. Her Toronto date is scheduled for March 29, 2024, at Scotia Bank Arena.

Rodrigo announced the tour in a post on X on Wednesday that said: “Soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at https://t.co/BEPJxkxWct and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!! (four heart emojis.)”

soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at https://t.co/BEPJxkxWct and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!❤️💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/gUFe75yi14 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 13, 2023

Fans who want tickets for the shows will randomly be selected after they register and if chosen will be sent a unique link to buy their passes.

They can register for slots now on Rodrigo’s official website, but only until Sunday at 10 p.m.

The booking method is being used to avoid bots buying up all of the tickets and reselling them at rip-off mark-ups.

Olivia has come a long way in just a couple of years…The last time Rodrigo was in town to promote her debut album “Sour,” she played Massey Hall, a venue with a capacity of approximately 2,752 people. With the “Guts” tour, Rodrigo will expand her footprint substantially, as Scotiabank Arena can seat approximately 20,000 fans.

Tickets for the Toronto date of the “Guts” tour go on sale on Sept. 21.