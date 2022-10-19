Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles Are Involved in More Drama

Olivia Wilde has been in the HEADLINES a LOT lately, and she’s been surrounded in drama!

Since Harry Styles and her went public with their relationship, there has been NON-stop stories written about them.

Drama on set involving “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star Florence Pugh, legal battles with her ex-husband Jason Suedeikis serving her papers at a panel, to now… THIS!

According to an ex-nanny for Suedeikis and Olivia Wilde, alleged that there was some SERIOUS drama going on between the couple in an exclusive to the Daily Mail.

The nanny said that Wilde had been messaging Suedeikis positive loving messages while being with Harry! Even saying that she found the messages on an Apple Watch, leading to Suedeikis chasing after Wilde after she made a Salad?

The whole thing is a mess.

Jason Sudeikis found out about Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship through an Apple Watch, their former nanny claims. pic.twitter.com/2ruQLGRcG9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 17, 2022

The pair vehemently denied the accusations, Wilde went the extra mile to deny the story, sharing this on Twitter:

🚨olivia wilde gave us her salad dressing recipe which is from nora ephron🚨 pic.twitter.com/LYxracNCC7 — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) October 19, 2022

After the story broke, the internet HAD to chime in and it’s miraculous:

"why does anyone even care about celebrity gossip?"



I just read a headline that said jason sudeikis laid down in front of Olivia wilde's car to stop her from bringing Harry styles a salad with special dressing. I'm just supposed to scroll past that and go on about my day??? — sarah ☕ (@sarahthetaurus) October 17, 2022

Some even using Harry Styles songs to paint the situation:

Harry styles when jason sudeikis laid in front of olivia wilde’s car: pic.twitter.com/sgd3SOoaYw — emily skailes (@EmilySkailes) October 17, 2022

Many using former 1D memes to punch it home:

harry styles watching jason sudeikis and olivia wilde drama: pic.twitter.com/j1ygyrHCaE — polina🇺🇦 ｡ ﾟ ☁︎｡⋆｡ ﾟ ☾ ﾟ ｡⋆ (@mscfrshrstrnt) October 17, 2022

All I hope? Harry Styles isn’t the bad guy. That’s my hope.