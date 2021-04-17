On-Line School! Maybe It’s Not So Bad!
Said no one ever, LOL!
Let’s be real, teaching was hard enough even before this pandemic, and here we are again- back to online learning! But teachers have stepped up like a boss, soldiering through! Thank you!
While parents across Ontario begin what is likely the rest of the school year online at home, here are some perks to this otherwise, less than ideal situation.
You save a fortune on clothing. If your kids are anything like mine, pants are not required to learn from home.