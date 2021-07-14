One Dentist Warns Why You Should Never Use Mouthwash After You Brush Your Teeth

It’s part of our oral routine, we brush our teeth, then mouthwash! But one dentist says that we shouldn’t be doing this.

She says that using mouthwash after brushing can give you tooth decay.

The dentist, Anna Peterson went viral on Tik Tok with over 1.8 million views as she can explain that mouthwash can rinse away beneficial fluoride found in toothpaste.

In a second video PSA, the tooth expert describes how the “toothpaste that you brush your teeth with has around 1450ppm fluoride,” which is the ideal concentration to protect your teeth against the sugars in the food and drink you consume.

The takeaway here, toothpaste is enough, unless you are planning on kissing someone. Then maybe mouthwash also!