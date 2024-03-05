Listen Live

ONE IN FIVE PEOPLE DON’T THINK THEY FIT IN WITH THEIR GENERATION

Were you born in the wrong decade? 

A new poll found one in five Americans don’t think they fit in with their generation.  19% of us think we have little or nothing in common with people our age, and fit in better with people who are younger or older than us.  Here’s a quick breakdown . . .

1.  Gen Z:  17% of people under 30 think they fit in best with people over 60.  (???)  That includes 6% who feel like Boomers at heart, 4% who said the “Silent Generation,” or people born in the ’30s to early ’40s, and 7% who said “Greatest Generation,” the people who won World War Two for us.

2.  Millennials:  Again, 17% said one of those three older generations fits them best.  Another 21% feel like they’re more Gen X.

3.  Gen X:  You’re more likely than Millennials or Gen Z’ers to think you DO fit your generation.  Still, 6% think they’re more like Millennials, and 3% said Gen Z.

4.  Baby Boomers:  The least likely to think they belong to another generation.  If anything, you might feel like you fit in better with your parents’ friends.

That said, 1% of people over 65 think they’re running with the wrong crowd and would fit in much better with Gen Z.

