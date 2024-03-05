ONE IN FIVE PEOPLE DON’T THINK THEY FIT IN WITH THEIR GENERATION

A new poll found one in five Americans don’t think they fit in with their generation. 19% of us think we have little or nothing in common with people our age, and fit in better with people who are younger or older than us. Here’s a quick breakdown . . .

1. Gen Z: 17% of people under 30 think they fit in best with people over 60. (???) That includes 6% who feel like Boomers at heart, 4% who said the “Silent Generation,” or people born in the ’30s to early ’40s, and 7% who said “Greatest Generation,” the people who won World War Two for us.

2. Millennials: Again, 17% said one of those three older generations fits them best. Another 21% feel like they’re more Gen X.

3. Gen X: You’re more likely than Millennials or Gen Z’ers to think you DO fit your generation. Still, 6% think they’re more like Millennials, and 3% said Gen Z.

4. Baby Boomers: The least likely to think they belong to another generation. If anything, you might feel like you fit in better with your parents’ friends.

That said, 1% of people over 65 think they’re running with the wrong crowd and would fit in much better with Gen Z.