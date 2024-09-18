One in Four People Have Already Started Christmas Shopping — Are You One of Them?

With exactly 98 days until Christmas, it seems some people are already getting into the holiday spirit! A new poll has found that one in four people have begun their Christmas shopping, and it’s not just because they’re eager to celebrate. Many are worried about items selling out, pushing them to start earlier than usual.

Early Shopping Due to Past Struggles

The survey, conducted with 2,000 adults, revealed that 50% have struggled in previous years to get their hands on in-demand presents, with 30% missing out entirely. No wonder 38% of shoppers feel anxious until they secure that perfect gift! For 36% of people, the mere thought of Christmas shopping can be exhausting, so starting early seems to ease some of that stress.

36% of these early birds have already crossed off the most important gift for an adult in their lives—talk about getting ahead of the game!

RELATED: Uncomfortable Facts About Holiday Spending

What Are People Worried About?

It’s not just the gifts that have people in a frenzy. The survey revealed that the most-wanted items include:

Decorations

Latest tech products

Children’s advent calendars

Must-have toys for Christmas

With demand for these items being high, it's easy to see why shoppers are getting a head start.

Financial Savvy: Spreading Costs and Cashback

It turns out that starting early isn't just about avoiding the last-minute rush. Many shoppers are planning to spread out the cost of gifts over several months, helping to ease the financial burden during the holiday season. Others are hunting for better deals and savings by shopping earlier.

Interestingly, 15% of people are taking advantage of cashback websites to help fund their holiday shopping. Of these, 43% specifically save their cashback earnings to put toward Christmas purchases, and 40% are buying early so their cashback hits their account by December.

Christmas Enthusiasts

Of course, not everyone is driven by practicality. Some shoppers simply love Christmas and can't resist the festive vibes that come with getting started early. Whether it’s the joy of picking out the perfect gift or just getting into the holiday mood, Christmas lovers are wasting no time!

So, are you already checking off your Christmas shopping list? Whether it’s to avoid sell-outs, get the best deals, or simply because you can’t wait, there are plenty of good reasons to get started now!