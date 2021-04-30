Listen Live

ONE OUT OF EVERY SEVEN THINGS YOU SAY IS GOSSIP

It's good for you!

By Kool Mornings

There’s no amount of social distancing that can keep us from our one true love:  Talking about other people behind their backs.

 

 

A new study out of Dartmouth College in New Hampshire found that about 14% of our conversations every day are gossip, even today, with lots of conversations happening over Zoom.  That means one out of every seven things you say is gossip.

 

 

But, the research found not all gossip is necessarily BAD.  Most of our gossip isn’t negative, it’s neutral.  And that’s because most of the time, our goal with gossip isn’t to put someone down, it’s just to bond and connect with other people.

 

 

The researchers say, “By exchanging information with others, gossip is a way of forming relationships.  It involves trust and facilitates a social bond.”

Related posts

Uber Now Offering Entire Car Rentals Directly From The App

Prices Will Be Going Up On These Things Soon!

Men Who Wear This, Are More Likely To Cheat!