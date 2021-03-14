Listen Live

ONE-THIRD OF PEOPLE WORKING REMOTELY WOULD QUIT ON THE SPOT IF THEY HAD TO GO INTO WORK

Do you want to return to the office? Many say, "No Way."

By Life Hacks

There are tons of people who have gotten used to working from home over the past year.  And a lot of them aren’t willing to let it go.

 

According to a new survey, one-third of people who are working remotely right now say they’d QUIT on the spot if they had to start going into an office for work every day.

39% say they’d rather take a pay cut than go to an office.

 

The survey also found 51% of people say every company needs to give people the option of working remotely at least some of the time.

Related posts

The COVID Precautions That People Have Stopped Doing!

Adults Have Been Escaping To The Bathroom During Lockdown, As It’s Become Their At-Home Sanctuary

Mistakes We Make In The Morning That Ruins Our Productivity!