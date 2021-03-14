ONE-THIRD OF PEOPLE WORKING REMOTELY WOULD QUIT ON THE SPOT IF THEY HAD TO GO INTO WORK
Do you want to return to the office? Many say, "No Way."
There are tons of people who have gotten used to working from home over the past year. And a lot of them aren’t willing to let it go.
According to a new survey, one-third of people who are working remotely right now say they’d QUIT on the spot if they had to start going into an office for work every day.
39% say they’d rather take a pay cut than go to an office.
The survey also found 51% of people say every company needs to give people the option of working remotely at least some of the time.