One Year Ago, The Pandemic Began And Everything Changed
It was on March 11th, 2020 when The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic due to the quick spreading and deadly Coronavirus.
Looking back, it’s still hard to believe that this is the world we now all live in. To see the timeline of when and how it unfolded click here!
But to sum it all up, Dale Smith of Kool Mornings penned a song! ( You’re welcome!)
Lyrics by Dale Smith! ( All rights reserved by Kool FM) Sung to a karaoke version of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t start the fire”
We’ve had a year of Covid
No we didn’t invite it, and we tried to fight it
We’ve had a year of Covid
Well it’s changed our life, and brought us lots of strife, y’know
Came in from a far off land
All we hear is wash your hands
No one knows just what to do
Sorta sounds like, just the flu
Well we went from curious
Saw this thing was serious
Hold on, don’t get close to me
I’m still healthy can’t you see
Now it’s getting really weird
Can’t go out to have a beer
Grocery, clothing and the mall
You can’t shop, they’ve shut them all
Stay alone, work from home
Should I sanitize my phone
Now it’s clear, it’s no fake
Forget about Spring Break!
We’ve had a year of Covid
No we didn’t invite it, and we tried to fight it
We’ve had a year of Covid
Well it’s changed our life, and brought us lots of strife, y’know
Office buildings shutting down
City’s like a ghost town
Well at least there’s no commute
Save on gas and time to boot
Try to work with kids around
Fun for them just can’t be found
Family’s climbing up the wall
Not another Zoom call
Now they’ve shut the borders down
And the planes are on the ground
We can’t travel anywhere
Flight’s been cancelled it’s not fair
Line ups at the grocery store
LCBO packed for sure
Takeout’s what it has to be
Who took all the T-P
We’ve had a year of Covid
No we didn’t invite it, and we tried to fight it
We’ve had a year of Covid
Well it’s changed our life, and brought us lots of strife, y’know
Lockdown starts, then it stops
Colour codes we’ve got a lot
Dining in, I think not
Huge increase in sales of pot
Salon’s closed, hair’s gone mad
Home haircuts look pretty bad
Parents teaching, what’s it for
No day drinking anymore
We’ve had a year of Covid
No we didn’t invite it, and we tried to fight it
We’ve had a year of Covid
Well it’s changed our life, and brought us lots of strife, y’know
Birthday drive-bys
Honking car horns fill the skies
Families missing holidays
Every day feels like a haze
Pfizer and Moderna’s new
J’n’J, one shot not two
Variants don’t let it scare
Hang on folks we’re almost there
We’ve had a year of Covid
No we didn’t invite it, and we tried to fight it
We’ve had a year of Covid
Well it’s changed our life, and brought us lots of strife, y’know
We’ve had a year of Covid
No we didn’t invite it, and we tried to fight it
We’ve had a year of Covid
Well it’s changed our life, and brought us lots of strife, y’know