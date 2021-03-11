One Year Ago, The Pandemic Began And Everything Changed

It was on March 11th, 2020 when The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic due to the quick spreading and deadly Coronavirus.

Looking back, it’s still hard to believe that this is the world we now all live in. To see the timeline of when and how it unfolded click here!

But to sum it all up, Dale Smith of Kool Mornings penned a song! ( You’re welcome!)

Lyrics by Dale Smith! ( All rights reserved by Kool FM) Sung to a karaoke version of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t start the fire”

We’ve had a year of Covid

No we didn’t invite it, and we tried to fight it

We’ve had a year of Covid

Well it’s changed our life, and brought us lots of strife, y’know

Came in from a far off land

All we hear is wash your hands

No one knows just what to do

Sorta sounds like, just the flu

Well we went from curious

Saw this thing was serious

Hold on, don’t get close to me

I’m still healthy can’t you see

Now it’s getting really weird

Can’t go out to have a beer

Grocery, clothing and the mall

You can’t shop, they’ve shut them all

Stay alone, work from home

Should I sanitize my phone

Now it’s clear, it’s no fake

Forget about Spring Break!

We’ve had a year of Covid

No we didn’t invite it, and we tried to fight it

We’ve had a year of Covid

Well it’s changed our life, and brought us lots of strife, y’know

Office buildings shutting down

City’s like a ghost town

Well at least there’s no commute

Save on gas and time to boot

Try to work with kids around

Fun for them just can’t be found

Family’s climbing up the wall

Not another Zoom call

Now they’ve shut the borders down

And the planes are on the ground

We can’t travel anywhere

Flight’s been cancelled it’s not fair

Line ups at the grocery store

LCBO packed for sure

Takeout’s what it has to be

Who took all the T-P

We’ve had a year of Covid

No we didn’t invite it, and we tried to fight it

We’ve had a year of Covid

Well it’s changed our life, and brought us lots of strife, y’know

Lockdown starts, then it stops

Colour codes we’ve got a lot

Dining in, I think not

Huge increase in sales of pot

Salon’s closed, hair’s gone mad

Home haircuts look pretty bad

Parents teaching, what’s it for

No day drinking anymore

We’ve had a year of Covid

No we didn’t invite it, and we tried to fight it

We’ve had a year of Covid

Well it’s changed our life, and brought us lots of strife, y’know

Birthday drive-bys

Honking car horns fill the skies

Families missing holidays

Every day feels like a haze

Pfizer and Moderna’s new

J’n’J, one shot not two

Variants don’t let it scare

Hang on folks we’re almost there

We’ve had a year of Covid

No we didn’t invite it, and we tried to fight it

We’ve had a year of Covid

Well it’s changed our life, and brought us lots of strife, y’know

We’ve had a year of Covid

No we didn’t invite it, and we tried to fight it

We’ve had a year of Covid

Well it’s changed our life, and brought us lots of strife, y’know