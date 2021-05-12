Listen Live

OnlyFans Lady Shows Us How To Shave Our Legs With Sandpaper!

By Kool Mornings

There’s a 49-year-old woman on OnlyFans who’s going viral right now thanks to a TikTok video where she shaves her legs with sandpaper.

 

She even says, “Oh my God, my skin is so soft, it’s awesome.”  But does this REALLY work or is it just a stunt to get attention?  600 grit sandpaper?

 

Well, are you willing to test it out yourself to find out?

 

@jules49ofNew way to shave my legs! Thanks ##accountantsoftiktok ##lifehack ##shaving ##softskin ##hairremoval ##tryingnewthings ##saywhat ##noway

♬ original sound – user4357903546257


 

