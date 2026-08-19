Apparently, Ontario Mosquitoes Have Started Working the Day Shift 🦟

Because regular mosquitoes apparently weren't irritating enough, an invasive mosquito known for being an aggressive DAYTIME biter has now been found in the Niagara Region.

Great. Mosquitoes have extended their business hours.

Niagara Region Public Health says a single Asian tiger mosquito was discovered in Lincoln, Ontario.

The good news: this particular mosquito tested negative for mosquito-borne viruses.

The slightly less comforting news: this species is capable of carrying illnesses including West Nile, dengue, chikungunya, and Zika.

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So what makes the tiger mosquito different from the mosquitoes we're used to?

It bites during the DAY. And apparently, it's aggressive about it.

Because evidently Canadian mosquitoes looked at their colleagues working the evening shift and said, “You know what? We're leaving a lot of ankles on the table here.”

The Asian tiger mosquito originally comes from Southeast Asia, but it isn't completely new to Ontario. It's been detected around the Windsor area for roughly a decade.

Health officials say people should take the usual precautions: dump standing water around your home, clean out gutters, make sure window screens are secure, and use bug repellent containing DEET or icaridin.

They also recommend wearing long sleeves and light-coloured clothing outside. Which sounds completely reasonable... until you remember it's August in Ontario.

Nothing says summer quite like sitting on the patio in 30-degree heat wearing long sleeves, covered in bug spray, guarding your drink from a mosquito that apparently now has a 9-to-5.

So congratulations, mosquitoes. You weren't invited to brunch, but apparently you're coming anyway.