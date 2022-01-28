Listen Live

Ontario Fire Marshal Says We are Not Getting the Fire Safety Message

This month alone we've already lost 17 lives in residential fires

By Host Blogs, Kool Parents, Lisa Morgan

Jon Pegg, Fire Marshal for the Province of Ontario, has posted another plea to residents to take fire safety seriously. In December, Pegg posted a video challenged us to take the steps to protect ourselves. In this new video, Pegg says we’ve gone the wrong way.

“This month alone we’ve already lost 17 lives”, Pegg says, referring to deaths from residential fires. “These deaths are preventable. We’ve lost mothers, fathers, grandparents and children.” The fire Marshall also notes the impact on fire fighters who bear the mental weight of not being able to save those people.

Pegg says bluntly, “This is not difficult, folks. I know that smoke alarms can be a nuisance when you’re cooking. I know that changing batteries may not be top of mind but it has to be. I know that pushing  a button to test each month is  quickly forgotten. But it’s the only thing you can do to protect you and your family.”

  • Install smoke alarms! The Ontario Fire Code requires that smoke alarms be installed in all dwellings, homes and apartments. Smoke alarms are required to be installed on every level and outside each sleeping area
  • Test your smoke Alarm monthly.
  • Check in on your neighbours to see if they need help installing or testing.
  • Make an escape plan and practise it before an emergency happens.

“Smoke Alarms 100% save lives. But they only do so if they are working. And not only that, it’s the law.”

Watch his full video below.

 

Title Image: “Firemen Spraying Water on Blazing Fire” Creative Commons CC0 Pexels/Pixabay

Related posts

Jamie Costa’s Robin Williams Bio-Pic Clip is Perfection

Frozen Mango Recalled and Vaccination Recommended If You’ve Consumed the Products

Ontario Science Centre is Open to the General Public Again!

For All Mankind: The Great American Astronauts Who Are Not Americans in Real Life!

BTS Give Us Permission to Dance

Strawberries are Here!

Peace By Chocolate Movie will Premier in Canada on July 1st at Ontario Place

Get To Know Delaney Jane, The Singer-Songwriter Behind “Just as Much”

Free Travel for a Year on 407 for Family Whose Baby was Born on the Highway