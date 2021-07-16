Ontario Is Now In Step 3
There are still some restrictions
It’s the most normal we’ve seen in 18 months!
As of today, gyms, cinemas, theatres, museums, and other venues can reopen for indoor services.
Dining inside restaurants is also permitted and nightclubs can open at 25% capacity.
Social gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors are permitted.
Effective 12:01 am on Friday July 16, personal care services across Ontario will no longer be subject to a 25% capacity limit. 💇🏽♂️💅🏿
Thank you to everyone for helping us get here.
— Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 14, 2021