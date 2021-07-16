Listen Live

Ontario Is Now In Step 3

There are still some restrictions

By Kool Mornings

It’s the most normal we’ve seen in 18 months!

 

As of today, gyms, cinemas, theatres, museums, and other venues can reopen for indoor services.

 

Dining inside restaurants is also permitted and nightclubs can open at 25% capacity.

 

Social gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors are permitted.

 

 

Related posts

WHAT DO YOU SAY WHEN SOMEONE KNOCKS ON YOUR STALL DOOR IN A PUBLIC BATHROOM: HUMOUR!

People Are Turning To Dating Apps To Find Friends!

Olympic Athletes Will Put On Their Own Medals At Tokyo Games