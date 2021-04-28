Ontario Is The Only Place In The World Where You Can’t Golf!

Ontario is the only spot in the world where Golf is off-limits due to lockdown restrictions… While those affected try to reverse course, here are some other odd things you can’t do in Ontario….

There is a Toronto bylaw that prohibits dragging a dead horse down Yonge Street on Sundays

It’s Illegal To Smell! “Offending a place with a bad smell” is illegal under the criminal code.

You can’t pay with Nickels for anything over $5

Be Nice To Oysters! The Criminal Code includes an entire section on the humane treatment of oysters—so before you slurp those slimy suckers down, make sure they’re happy.

Lawmakers in Etobicoke, Ontario, are big believers in bathtub safety, so much so that a local bylaw states that a bathtub should not be filled with more than three-and-a-half inches of water.

NO PURPLE! If you live in Kanata, Ont., feel free to paint your garage door any colour you want. Except for purple. That’s against the law, and you will be fined. This probably explains why Prince never settled down in Kanata.

It’s illegal to climb a tree in Oshawa! According to the local bylaw, “No person shall interfere with a tree or part of a tree located on municipal property, including but not limited to attaching, affixing or placing upon in any manner any object or thing to a tree or part of a tree, and climbing the tree.”

Don’t scare the queen! The Canadian Criminal Code contains a statute declaring it illegal to scare the Queen — and yes, sneaking up behind her and saying “Boo!”