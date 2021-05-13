Ontario Man Misses Golf So Much He Wrote A Hilarious Song About It

Chad Driscoll, a musician from Peterborough, posted a video of himself covering John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” over the weekend.

Ontario, Let Me Go (Play Golf) has already been watched 140,000 times!

He said “Not being able to golf and just the frustration over the lockdowns and COVID this past year I thought it might cheer myself and others up to have a funny song about letting us golf”

A commenter Sean Berdan say “this should be played at full volume outside of Doug Ford’s house 24/7 until he allows golf courses to open!”