Ontario Proposing New Legislation That Would Give Workers A Break!

Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says employees should be able to disconnect from the office and have a healthier work life balance.

On Monday the Working for Workers Act was introduced, which would require employers with 25 employees or more to develop policies that give workers the right to disconnect.

The objective is to ensure that Ontario is not a province where people burnout according to the Minister.

The act would ask companies to introduce policies that would set expectations for email response times, encouraging employees to turn on their out-of-office notifications when they aren’t on company time.

The legislation would also prohibit employers from using unfair non-compete agreements that were designed to restrict employees from taking new jobs in the same industry.