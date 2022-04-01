Optical Illusion Claims To Reveal The Type Of Personality You Have.

An image shows the word “good” in bold black letters, but a second word “evil”, which is in white, can be seen hidden inside the big letters.

TikToker Hectic Nick asked his millions of viewers: “What’s the first word you can see in this image. It can say a lot about you.”



Thousands flooded the comments as they posted what they could see in the illusion. Most admitted they could only see the word “good”.

Others commented they could see both good and evil, while some even spotted the third word “cool”.

Those that claim to see “cool” appear to have combined both the black and white letters.