ORHMA & SIMCOE COUNTY TOURISM PRESENT: SIMCOE SIZZLES
Simcoe Sizzles is an event hosted by ORHMA Simcoe and Simcoe County Tourism.
The purpose of this summer long event is to support the restaurant / hospitality industry in Simcoe County.
There are 300 tickets available for sale at $30 each.
With each ticket purchase you automatically get a $20 gift card for a restaurant of your choice.
Additionally, you will get a chance to win one of three grand prizes at the end of the August, sponsored by Nottawasaga Inn, Living Water Spa & Resort, Wildwood Catering.
Proceeds from the event will support the hospitality scholarship program at Georgian College.
Get your sizzle on in Simcoe County restaurants this summer!
Weekly prizes: Go online and find our scavenger hunt locations; take a selfie and upload to Simcoe Sizzles Instagram or Facebook.
Winners will be contacted through social media. (No ticket purchase necessary)
For more details, click HERE.