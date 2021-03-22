Orlando Bloom Says He Doesn’t Get Enough Sexy Time From Katy Perry!

Orlando Bloom got candid about his sex life with fiancée Katy Perry and his response might be one his partner is not thrilled to see go public.

During a rapid-fire interview with The Guardian, a reporter asked Bloom how often he has sex. “Not enough,” he said. Bloom then clarified, “we just had a baby, though.”

While his response certainly may raise eyebrows, Bloom did call Perry and their daughter, Daisy Dove, one of the greatest loves of his life alongside his 10-year-old son Flynn and his dog Mighty.

The couple initially planned to get married in 2019 but delayed their wedding until the summer of 2020. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the couple to postpone their wedding once again.