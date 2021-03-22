Listen Live

Orlando Bloom Says He Doesn’t Get Enough Sexy Time From Katy Perry!

This is what happens when you have a baby!

By Dirt/Divas

Orlando Bloom got candid about his sex life with fiancée Katy Perry and his response might be one his partner is not thrilled to see go public.

 

During a rapid-fire interview with The Guardian, a reporter asked Bloom how often he has sex. “Not enough,” he said. Bloom then clarified, “we just had a baby, though.”

 

While his response certainly may raise eyebrows, Bloom did call Perry and their daughter, Daisy Dove, one of the greatest loves of his life alongside his 10-year-old son Flynn and his dog Mighty.

 

The couple initially planned to get married in 2019 but delayed their wedding until the summer of 2020. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the couple to postpone their wedding once again.

