“Oh, I Want To Be An Oscar Mayer Plant-Based-Meat-Substitute” Excuse Me?

Yes, Oscar Mayer is the latest brand ‘to the table’ with a plant-based meat substitute. Say hello to “Not Hot Dogs”! They’re made of plant-based meat, so a little different than veggie dogs. Their parent company Kraft Heinz has a plant-based offshoot now called “TheNotCompany.” So they’ve partnered up for it. They’re also selling “NotSausages.”

The new offerings are reported to contain ingredients such as bamboo fibre, mushroom, pea protein & Barbados cherry. The new “Not Hot Dogs” and “Not Sausages” will join current plant-based offerings from parent company Kraft Heinz and NotCo like mayo, cheese slices and mac & cheese.