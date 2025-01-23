OSCAR Nominations are Here

The Academy Awards announced their full list of nominations this morning, and "Emilia Pérez", the Netflix narco-musical about transgender identity, is at the top of the leader board with 13 Oscar nods, setting a record for a non-English language film. It's up for Best Picture and Best Actress for Karla Sophia Gascon, making her the first openly trans actor ever nominated for an Oscar.

Here's a look at some of the other big nominations:

BEST PICTURE

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part 2"

"Emilia Perez"

"I’m Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

BEST ACTRESS

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Fernanda Torres, "I’m Still Here"

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

With so many in the film industry that are affected by the wildfires in the LA area some called on the Academy to cancel the Oscars altogether, however the Academy leaders have argued the ceremony must go ahead, for their economic impact on Los Angeles and as a symbol of resilience for the industry.

So the awards show is still scheduled to run as planned March 2nd, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Here's the FULL LIST of nominees.