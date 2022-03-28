Listen Live

And The Oscar Goes To…Will Smith For Slapping Chris Rock!

The entire Oscar broadcast was dominated by Will Smith, and Not for winning the Academy Award for Best Actor!

By Dirt/Divas

During the “Oscars” last night, WILL SMITH slapped CHRIS ROCK across the face for making a joke about JADA PINKETT’s shaved head.

 

Rock was roasting some of the nominees when he said that Jada Pinkett Smith looked like G.I. Jane. Moments later Smith walked on stage toward Rock and slapped him across the face.

 

The episode with Rock at first appeared to be a scripted joke but turned serious when Smith shouted out, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth.”

 

The audio from the show broadcast was on a time delay of a few seconds in the United States and Canada and appeared to have been cut from the live transmission for many viewers because of the language.

 

WARNING- UNCUT VIDEO

 

During the commercials, there is a video of Will Smith being comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry. It appears that Will is tearing up also.

 

 

Jada Pinkett Smith made it public in December that she had been battling the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding.

 

Will later apologized to the Academy after winning Best Actor, but he didn’t apologize to Chris.

 

 

LAPD says that Will Smith will not face charges.

