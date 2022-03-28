And The Oscar Goes To…Will Smith For Slapping Chris Rock!

During the “Oscars” last night, WILL SMITH slapped CHRIS ROCK across the face for making a joke about JADA PINKETT’s shaved head.

Rock was roasting some of the nominees when he said that Jada Pinkett Smith looked like G.I. Jane. Moments later Smith walked on stage toward Rock and slapped him across the face.

The episode with Rock at first appeared to be a scripted joke but turned serious when Smith shouted out, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth.”

The audio from the show broadcast was on a time delay of a few seconds in the United States and Canada and appeared to have been cut from the live transmission for many viewers because of the language.

WARNING- UNCUT VIDEO

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

During the commercials, there is a video of Will Smith being comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry. It appears that Will is tearing up also.

During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith made it public in December that she had been battling the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding.

Will later apologized to the Academy after winning Best Actor, but he didn’t apologize to Chris.

“I want to apologize to the Academy.” – Will Smith in his #Oscars acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/VQoOptwsOV — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 28, 2022

LAPD says that Will Smith will not face charges.