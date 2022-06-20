Oscar-Winning Director, Paul Haggis Detained In Italy Over Sex Assault Claims!

The Canadian-born director was detained and is now under investigation for allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in Southern Italy.

According to the Daily Beast, Haggis allegedly held the woman captive in his hotel room, and also tried to fly the woman out of Italy but left her at the airport when she resisted.

Haggis’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said that although he could not discuss the evidence under Italian law, “I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed against Mr. Haggis. He is totally innocent, and willing to fully cooperate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly.”

Haggis had been in the region for a film festival. Haggis most recently wrote and directed the Oscar-Winning 2006 movie “Crash”. He also wrote and produced “Million Dollar Baby.”

Mr. Haggis was sued for sexual assault in New York in 2017 by a publicist, Haleigh Breest. Ms. Breest accused Mr. Haggis of forcing her to give him oral sex before raping her after a premiere in 2013. Mr. Haggis has contended that the encounter with Ms. Breest was consensual.