This Year’s Oscars Will Have A Host For The First Time In Years

For the first time in four years, the Oscars will have a host. Who exactly isn’t known, but with the ceremony just a couple of months away, an announcement shouldn’t be far off.

The 94th installment of the Academy Awards is currently set for March 27 in Hollywood, and the nominations will come out on Feb. 8.

Related: The Oscars Sees It’s Lowest Ratings Ever…

The last Academy Award host was Jimmy Kimmel, who headed the show in 2017 and 2018. Chris Rock hosted in 2016, Neil Patrick Harris in 2015 and Ellen DeGeneres in 2014.

Last year’s installment, which was held later and had a bit less star power due to the pandemic, drew an all-time low of 10.4 million viewers. By comparison, the last hosted show in 2018 drew 26.5 million.