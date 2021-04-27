The Oscars Sees It’s Lowest Ratings Ever!

Talk about making history for the wrong reasons! The 93rd Annual Academy Awards were a bust thanks to a change in venue that allowed for a maskless audience, a movie-style production, and a change in format with a surprise ending.

The show only drew in 9.8 million viewers for ABC on Sunday night according to Nielsen numbers making it 58% below the ratings from last year’s show which was also awful.

Last year (pre-pandemic) 23.6 million people tune in, but that too wasn’t good for TV executives.

The show is still one of the most-watched broadcast events of each year but has seen a sharp viewership decline in recent years.

To put this into perspective, just seven years ago more than 40 million watched the Academy Awards.

Blame the pandemic for low ratings across the board for awards shows in general. The Golden Globes, Emmys, and the Grammys also saw the worst ratings ever.

Also, Hollywood held back many of its films hoping for a return to theatres later this year and in 2022.