☕ Are You an “Otrovert”… or Just Selectively Social?

Ever feel like you can chat with anyone… but would rather not be trapped in a loud group convo about someone’s cousin’s dog’s birthday party?

Congrats, you might be an otrovert. Not a typo. Not a glitch. Just a personality type that lives somewhere between “let’s talk for hours” and “please don’t make me mingle.”

🧠 So What Even Is an Otrovert?

Think of it as a personality smoothie:

A splash of introvert

A dash of extrovert

Blended with “I’ll decide when I feel like being social.”

Otroverts aren’t antisocial… they’re just very picky about how they socialize.

👀 The Classic Otrovert Traits

You can absolutely work a room… but you’d rather not

Small talk feels like chewing cardboard

You thrive in deep, one-on-one conversations

Group settings? You’ll attend… emotionally from the sidelines

You’re independent and don’t constantly seek advice

Teamwork is fine… but solo work is where you shine

Basically, you can be social… You just don’t want it to feel like a networking event at a dentist’s office.

RELATED: National Awkward Moments Day—Let’s Relive the Cringe Together

🧃 The Vibe

Otroverts are often:

Warm

Friendly

Well-liked

…but also quietly thinking, “Can we skip to the meaningful part of this conversation?”

They’re the ones at a party who:

Talk deeply with one person in the kitchen

Then disappear without saying goodbye (respectfully)

🎯 The Ultimate Test

You might be an otrovert if:

👉 You’d rather grab coffee with one friend than go to a group hang

👉 You leave social events feeling drained… even if you were “on” the whole time

👉 You like people… just not all at once

🎤 Final Thought

Otroverts aren’t awkward.

They’re not shy.

They’re just running a premium, curated social experience.

Small talk not included.