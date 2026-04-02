☕ Are You an “Otrovert”… or Just Selectively Social?
Ever feel like you can chat with anyone… but would rather not be trapped in a loud group convo about someone’s cousin’s dog’s birthday party?
Congrats, you might be an otrovert. Not a typo. Not a glitch. Just a personality type that lives somewhere between “let’s talk for hours” and “please don’t make me mingle.”
🧠 So What Even Is an Otrovert?
Think of it as a personality smoothie:
- A splash of introvert
- A dash of extrovert
- Blended with “I’ll decide when I feel like being social.”
Otroverts aren’t antisocial… they’re just very picky about how they socialize.
👀 The Classic Otrovert Traits
- You can absolutely work a room… but you’d rather not
- Small talk feels like chewing cardboard
- You thrive in deep, one-on-one conversations
- Group settings? You’ll attend… emotionally from the sidelines
- You’re independent and don’t constantly seek advice
- Teamwork is fine… but solo work is where you shine
Basically, you can be social… You just don’t want it to feel like a networking event at a dentist’s office.
RELATED: National Awkward Moments Day—Let’s Relive the Cringe Together
🧃 The Vibe
Otroverts are often:
- Warm
- Friendly
- Well-liked
…but also quietly thinking, “Can we skip to the meaningful part of this conversation?”
They’re the ones at a party who:
- Talk deeply with one person in the kitchen
- Then disappear without saying goodbye (respectfully)
🎯 The Ultimate Test
You might be an otrovert if:
👉 You’d rather grab coffee with one friend than go to a group hang
👉 You leave social events feeling drained… even if you were “on” the whole time
👉 You like people… just not all at once
🎤 Final Thought
Otroverts aren’t awkward.
They’re not shy.
They’re just running a premium, curated social experience.
Small talk not included.
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