OUR TOP END-OF-SCHOOL-YEAR TRADITIONS

Most kids only have a few weeks left of school before summer hits. So someone looked at the top end-of-school traditions we do.

2,000 moms with kids aged five to 12 were polled, and just under two-thirds said they have at least one tradition. Here are eight of them that people said they do each year, or have done before.

1. Taking a photo of your kids at the end of each grade? 50% do it. So look forward to lots of those photos on Facebook.

2. Taking their old homework or workbooks and BURNING them, 49%.

3. Writing thank-you notes to teachers, 48%.

4. Putting school-related stuff in storage, or a closet. 46%.

5. Getting ice cream, 43%.

6. Decorating the sidewalk with chalk art, 40%.

7. Throwing an end-of-school party, 38%.

8. Making s’mores, 36%.