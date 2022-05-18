Listen Live

OUR TOP END-OF-SCHOOL-YEAR TRADITIONS

What's your tradition?

By Kool Parents

Most kids only have a few weeks left of school before summer hits.  So someone looked at the top end-of-school traditions we do.

 

2,000 moms with kids aged five to 12 were polled, and just under two-thirds said they have at least one tradition.  Here are eight of them that people said they do each year, or have done before.

 

 

Related: This Is How Much Parents May Spend on Back-To-School This Year!..

 

1.  Taking a photo of your kids at the end of each grade?  50% do it.  So look forward to lots of those photos on Facebook.

 

2.  Taking their old homework or workbooks and BURNING them, 49%.

 

3.  Writing thank-you notes to teachers, 48%.

 

4.  Putting school-related stuff in storage, or a closet.  46%.

 

5.  Getting ice cream, 43%.

 

6.  Decorating the sidewalk with chalk art, 40%.

 

7.  Throwing an end-of-school party, 38%.

 

8.  Making s’mores, 36%.

Related posts

MEN ARE TALKING ABOUT “TRADITIONALLY MASCULINE” THINGS THEY ACTUALLY HATE

THERE’S A “KOOL-AID MAN” TREND THAT’S CAUSING BROKEN FENCES IN NEBRASKA

IT’S YOUR CHANCE TO SEE SARAH MCLACHLAN AT THE BUDWEISER STAGE