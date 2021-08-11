This Is How Much Parents May Spend On Back-To-School This Year

The National Retail Federation is predicting the average household will spend about $849 this year for school supplies compared to $685 in 2018 due to more electronic purchases and readjusting to in-person learning.

Economists say spending may be boosted by higher-than-normal savings from the pandemic, as well as the new federal child tax credit that began hitting families’ checkbooks earlier this month.

Parents are basically playing catch-up after kids have been sitting at home learning from a computer screen.

What will we be buying?

Writing essentials, like pens, pencils, and markers

Organizers and decorations for lockers

Backpacks and lunch bags

Clothes and shoes

Hand sanitizers and masks

Notebooks and binders

Headphones, chrome books!

Prices are a little higher too.