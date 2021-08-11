This Is How Much Parents May Spend On Back-To-School This Year
Smelly markers are a must!
The National Retail Federation is predicting the average household will spend about $849 this year for school supplies compared to $685 in 2018 due to more electronic purchases and readjusting to in-person learning.
Economists say spending may be boosted by higher-than-normal savings from the pandemic, as well as the new federal child tax credit that began hitting families’ checkbooks earlier this month.
Parents are basically playing catch-up after kids have been sitting at home learning from a computer screen.
What will we be buying?
- Writing essentials, like pens, pencils, and markers
- Organizers and decorations for lockers
- Backpacks and lunch bags
- Clothes and shoes
- Hand sanitizers and masks
- Notebooks and binders
- Headphones, chrome books!
Prices are a little higher too.