Out Of Date Wedding Traditions, Should Some Go?

I could do without tossing rice at the bride!

YouGov.com polled people who’ve been married and asked if we should keep doing these ten traditional wedding things.

 

Here’s what they said . . .

 

1.  The bride’s family should pay for it?  That’s one of the top traditions people want to STOP following.  43% say ditch it.  Only 25% say keep it.  Everyone else isn’t sure.

 

2.  Not seeing each other until the ceremony?  28% think it’s dumb now.

 

3.  The bride should wear white?  24% think it’s outdated.

 

4.  Exchanging rings?  Only 5% of Americans say ditch that one.

 

5.  The bride’s father giving her away?  Only 14% say cut it.

 

6.  The bride and groom’s first dance?  Most people still like that one.  Only 6% said no.

 

7.  Tossing the bouquet?  11% are sick of it.

 

8.  The garter toss?  26% don’t want to see it at weddings anymore.

 

9.  Throwing rice or birdseed?  31% say stop.

 

10.  The bride promising to cherish and “OBEY” her husband?  50% don’t want to hear that line anymore.  But only 38% of men agree, compared to 61% of women.

