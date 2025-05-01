Outdated Slang We Still Can’t Stop Saying
You know that iconic line from Dazed and Confused — “That’s what I love about these high school girls, man. I get older, they stay the same age”?
Yeah… it applies to slang too. We age, but our go-to lingo? Stuck in the glory days.
Someone asked the internet: What outdated slang do you still use all the time?
And the responses? Pure nostalgic chaos.
Here are the top 30:
- Gnarly – Peak surf bro energy.
- Stoked – If you’re excited and you know it.
- Sweet! – Bonus points if you still say “Sweeeet” like a 2000s Mountain Dew ad.
- Word – The OG “facts.”
- Sick! – Confusing if someone’s actually ill.
- Peace – Dropping it like you’re walking out of a dorm room in 1998.
- Dude – Gender-neutral, timeless, never leaving.
- Tight! – Also: “That’s tight, man.”
- Okie dokie – The friendliest way to say “sure.”
- Now we’re cooking with gas – Grandma-core vibes, and we love it.
- Can you dig it? – Only acceptable if followed by finger guns.
- Da bomb / Bomb.com – If you know, you know.
- Hella – Still very NorCal-coded.
- Bees knees – For the vintage soul.
- Bogus – Bill & Ted would approve.
- Whippersnapper – Usually reserved for yelling at clouds.
- Homeslice – Slice of what? Doesn’t matter.
- Smell ya later! – Pokémon Red/Blue flashbacks.
- Oh, snap! – The drama lives on.
- Fetch! – Still not happening, according to Regina George.
- Totes – Totes adorbs.
- Golly – For when you want to curse but also be sweet about it.
- Noiiiiice! – Said in every Lonely Island voice ever.
- Jeez Louise – Always muttered, never yelled.
- “Right on” – Apparently, one guy is famous for it at work.
- “Bruh” and “slay” – Cringe, yes. But they slip out anyway.
- Bananas – It’s just… bananas.
- Cats – As in, “These cats don’t know what they’re doing.” Jazz hands not required.
- Daddles – Victorian slang for “fists.” Someone’s in their Bridgerton era.
- “Let’s blow this pop stand” – Because “Let’s bounce” just doesn’t hit the same.
So yeah… maybe we’re not always “on trend” with our vocab, but we’re hella okay with that.
