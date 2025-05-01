Outdated Slang We Still Can’t Stop Saying

You know that iconic line from Dazed and Confused — “That’s what I love about these high school girls, man. I get older, they stay the same age”?



Yeah… it applies to slang too. We age, but our go-to lingo? Stuck in the glory days.

Someone asked the internet: What outdated slang do you still use all the time?

And the responses? Pure nostalgic chaos.

Here are the top 30:

Gnarly – Peak surf bro energy. Stoked – If you’re excited and you know it. Sweet! – Bonus points if you still say “Sweeeet” like a 2000s Mountain Dew ad. Word – The OG “facts.” Sick! – Confusing if someone’s actually ill. Peace – Dropping it like you’re walking out of a dorm room in 1998. Dude – Gender-neutral, timeless, never leaving. Tight! – Also: “That’s tight, man.” Okie dokie – The friendliest way to say “sure.” Now we’re cooking with gas – Grandma-core vibes, and we love it. Can you dig it? – Only acceptable if followed by finger guns. Da bomb / Bomb.com – If you know, you know. Hella – Still very NorCal-coded. Bees knees – For the vintage soul. Bogus – Bill & Ted would approve. Whippersnapper – Usually reserved for yelling at clouds. Homeslice – Slice of what? Doesn’t matter. Smell ya later! – Pokémon Red/Blue flashbacks. Oh, snap! – The drama lives on. Fetch! – Still not happening, according to Regina George. Totes – Totes adorbs. Golly – For when you want to curse but also be sweet about it. Noiiiiice! – Said in every Lonely Island voice ever. Jeez Louise – Always muttered, never yelled. “Right on” – Apparently, one guy is famous for it at work. “Bruh” and “slay” – Cringe, yes. But they slip out anyway. Bananas – It’s just… bananas. Cats – As in, “These cats don’t know what they’re doing.” Jazz hands not required. Daddles – Victorian slang for “fists.” Someone’s in their Bridgerton era. “Let’s blow this pop stand” – Because “Let’s bounce” just doesn’t hit the same.

So yeah… maybe we’re not always “on trend” with our vocab, but we’re hella okay with that.