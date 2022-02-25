Over 70% of People Look Forward To Cancelled Plans

A recent study of 2,000 Americans (21+) discovered that staying in is the new going out.

Three in four pollsters agreed there’s nothing better than having no plans for the weekend and 71% also said they look forward to plans being cancelled so they can just stay in.

It appears that we’ve become homebodies!

The survey found two in five respondents said their homebody transition started in their 30s and eight in ten people polled agreed they prefer to have a night in with friends these days rather than go out on the town.

Seventy-two percent said their nights in with friends are much-needed therapy sessions – of which they need an average of three per month to stay sane.

In terms of what makes the perfect friends’ night in – respondents more prefer a bottle of wine over a six-pack of beer, a sports game over a rom-com, and pizza over wings.

PEOPLE’S PERFECT WEEKEND