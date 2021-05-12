Over Half Of People Admit That They Are Terrible At Staying In Touch With Friends And Family

Those surveyed will go weeks or months without returning calls!

Research into 2,000 adults found a quarter said they never know what to say, while 19 percent struggle to find the time.

And for a fifth, keeping on top of missed calls and messages is ‘too overwhelming’.

However, the good news is 28 percent believe they’ve gotten better at staying in touch with others during the lockdown. Three in 10 (29 percent) have even reconnected with old friends and family over that period.

And as a result of more adults working from home, 22 percent are now friendlier with their neighbours.

So how are we staying in touch?

What’s App Groups

Video Messages

Voice Messages

Even Writing a letter