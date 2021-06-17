Over Half Of People Say They’ve Inherited Their Snacking Habits From Their Parents

A new survey found that 53% of adults inherited their snacking habits from their parents.

Food plays an important role in a kid’s upbringing, and three in five adult children say that they were influenced by their cultural heritage.

Participants say that holiday meals, certain desserts, and appetizers were important to them as they grew up!

34% of adults say they serve the same foods on holidays and at parties.

And sitting down to eat with their loved ones at the dinner table was also a tradition cherished by many respondents.

Forty-one percent said they enjoyed family dinnertime during their childhood, and three in four parents now do the same with their families.

TOP 10 FOODS PEOPLE HAVE MADE WITH FAMILY DURING PANDEMIC



Meatloaf (38%) Chili (30%) Bread (30%) Pot roast (29%) Cake (28%) Cookies (28%) Salmon (27%) Soup (17%) Pancakes (18%) Sauce(s) (16%)

