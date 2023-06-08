Listen Live

Over Half Of the People Hate Being Greeted When Walking Into A Store!

But They're just doing their job!

By Kool Mornings

 If you work in retail or own a small business, you know the CATCH-22 with customer interaction:  Basically, shoppers HATE employees hovering around them.  UNLESS they need something . . . and then they immediately become frustrated if no one is in sight.

A poll asked 8,000 people if they want to be greeted and asked what they were looking for when they enter a store.

These Are The Most Respected Retail Stores in Canada for 2023

And only 8% of people said they like that.

40% of people say it doesn’t matter to them either way . . . and 52% say they DON’T like that.  And some say it even makes them feel very uncomfortable.

It seems like most people just want employees to be available . . . and helpful . . . if they DO have questions.  Which seems easy enough.

Until you remember how WILDLY IMPATIENT everyone is . . . and then it becomes a fine line between being available, being productive, and not hovering or imposing too much. 

Related posts

Gen X Claim To Have Higher Standards Than Other Generations!

How To Deal With Wild Fire Smoke And How To Protect Yourself

Why Falling Asleep 90 Minutes Before Your Partner Can Save Your Marriage