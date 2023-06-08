Over Half Of the People Hate Being Greeted When Walking Into A Store!
But They're just doing their job!
If you work in retail or own a small business, you know the CATCH-22 with customer interaction: Basically, shoppers HATE employees hovering around them. UNLESS they need something . . . and then they immediately become frustrated if no one is in sight.
A poll asked 8,000 people if they want to be greeted and asked what they were looking for when they enter a store.
And only 8% of people said they like that.
40% of people say it doesn’t matter to them either way . . . and 52% say they DON’T like that. And some say it even makes them feel very uncomfortable.
It seems like most people just want employees to be available . . . and helpful . . . if they DO have questions. Which seems easy enough.
Until you remember how WILDLY IMPATIENT everyone is . . . and then it becomes a fine line between being available, being productive, and not hovering or imposing too much.