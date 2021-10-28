OVER HALF OF US BELIEVE IN GHOSTS, AND 1 IN 5 THINK WEREWOLVES ARE REAL

Someone polled 2,000 People for Halloween, and asked if they believe in the paranormal.

They found 63% of us believe in some type of paranormal activity. Over HALF of us think ghosts are real. And a surprising number of people think vampires and werewolves are real too. Here’s what the poll found:

1. Ghosts . . . 57% of Americans think they exist. 49% even said they’ve felt the presence of a ghost before.

2. Vampires . . . 22% think they’re real. So just over 1 in 5 people.



3. Werewolves . . . also 22%.

4. Zombies . . . 22% again. (I’m starting to think 22% of us will believe anything.)

The poll also asked about non-Halloween stuff: 39% of us think aliens have visited Earth, 27% believe in Bigfoot, and 22% say the Loch Ness Monster is real.

55% think a full moon makes people behave in strange ways, 56% think some people can see and predict the future, and 51% think it’s possible to read someone’s mind.