‘Ozempic Butt And Breasts” Leaves Ladies Feeling ‘Deflated’ 

The fear of flaunting a flat fanny is very real for those on Ozempic… The injectable drug is designed to help people lose weight and a lot of it if need be…But there are side effects that include a suddenly sagging rear end…

“Ozempic Butt” is an unofficial side effect of the type-2 diabetes shots. However, Ozempic users aren’t the only ones battling sagging backsides.

The grumbles echo those from folks who’ve come down with a case of “Ozempic face” — the sunken eyes, gaunt cheeks and saggy skin…

So instead of people rushing to the gym to tone that tush, many are rushing to the doctors for a quick fix with this time, injections in the butt!

“Ozempic Butt is essentially a symptom of rapid weight loss,” a doctor explained. “And with rapid weight loss comes loose skin.”

“The butt can appear very deflated, causing people to feel quite insecure about its appearance.”

If you want to inflate the butt, it can cost you upwards of $15000!