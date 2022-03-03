Pamela Anderson Is Making Her Own Documentary To Tell ‘Her Story’

Pam says that she will never watch Pam and Tommy that is now streaming on Disney Plus! But according to reports, the ‘Baywatch’ star has been working with a director on a project that will touch on her professional and personal journey.

The project currently doesn’t have a name that has been shared but the documentary will air on Netflix.

According to the streaming service, the 54-year-old activist “is ready to tell her story in a new documentary”.

Netflix confirms that this project has been in the works for several years and that Pan is eager to set the record straight.

Photo credit: Facebook: Pamela Anderson