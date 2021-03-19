Listen Live

PANDEMIC SURVEY: KIDS SCREEN TIME INCREASES ALONG WITH ARGUMENTS

Make it stop, LOL!

By Kool Parents

Fortnite Season 6 is out. You can tell by how distracted the kids are. A new study finds parents are arguing more to get kids off their devices.

 

Parents surveyed say their children are watching more TV (59%), more videos on mobile devices (65%), and playing more video games (57%). 

Nearly 40 percent of moms and dads admit the squabbling over screen time has become more severe than in pre-pandemic times.

 

It’s brutal!

Related posts

The End of Seasonal Time Changes?

CDC Offers ‘Zombie Preparedness Guide’ But Parents Have Been Living With Baby Zombies Forever!

New LEGO Set For Adults: Winnie The Pooh!