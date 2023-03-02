Parents Don’t Get Enough “Parenting Breaks”
True story!
Only 14% of parents get enough “parenting breaks” every day.
A recent survey of 2,000 parents with school-age children (ages 5–18) discovered parents sometimes get creative to take a break — including hiding in the bathroom or pretending to be asleep.
Sometimes, though, an extra set of hands does the trick. Respondents credit a parent of their own and a grandparent with “saving the day” by taking care of their child.
The survey also found the absolute must-haves for taking care of their young ones, including snacks, toys, wet wipes and arts and crafts supplies.
The average parent spends 177 hours a year shopping in person for the products in their “lifesaver” stash. However, parents tend to run out of these necessities 54 times a year.
PARENTS’ MUST-HAVES
- Snacks – 57%
- Toys – 56%
- Wet wipes – 55%
- Arts and crafts supplies (paper, crayons, pencils, etc.) – 55%
- Blanket – 52%
- Towel – 50%
- Games – 43%
- Books – 42%
- Smartphone/tablet – 37%
- Coffee – 32%
- Vacuum cleaner – 29%
- A babysitter – 28%
- Storage bins – 28%