Parents Don’t Get Enough “Parenting Breaks”

Only 14% of parents get enough “parenting breaks” every day.

A recent survey of 2,000 parents with school-age children (ages 5–18) discovered parents sometimes get creative to take a break — including hiding in the bathroom or pretending to be asleep.

Sometimes, though, an extra set of hands does the trick. Respondents credit a parent of their own and a grandparent with “saving the day” by taking care of their child.

The survey also found the absolute must-haves for taking care of their young ones, including snacks, toys, wet wipes and arts and crafts supplies.

The average parent spends 177 hours a year shopping in person for the products in their “lifesaver” stash. However, parents tend to run out of these necessities 54 times a year.

PARENTS’ MUST-HAVES