Parents Don’t Get Enough “Parenting Breaks”

True story!

By Kool Parents

Only 14% of parents get enough “parenting breaks” every day.

A recent survey of 2,000 parents with school-age children (ages 5–18) discovered parents sometimes get creative to take a break — including hiding in the bathroom or pretending to be asleep.

Sometimes, though, an extra set of hands does the trick. Respondents credit a parent of their own and a grandparent with “saving the day” by taking care of their child.

The survey also found the absolute must-haves for taking care of their young ones, including snacks, toys, wet wipes and arts and crafts supplies.

The average parent spends 177 hours a year shopping in person for the products in their “lifesaver” stash. However, parents tend to run out of these necessities 54 times a year.

PARENTS’ MUST-HAVES

  • Snacks – 57%
  • Toys – 56%
  • Wet wipes – 55%
  • Arts and crafts supplies (paper, crayons, pencils, etc.) – 55%
  • Blanket – 52%
  • Towel – 50%
  • Games – 43%
  • Books – 42%
  • Smartphone/tablet – 37%
  • Coffee – 32%
  • Vacuum cleaner – 29%
  • A babysitter – 28%
  • Storage bins – 28%

