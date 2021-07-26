Parents Start Prepping For The New School Year 29 Days Into Summer

There are still six weeks of summer left and yet many parents are in prep mode!

According to a new survey, typically, it takes 29 days from the end of one school year to begin prepping for the next — but 68% of parents are thinking about fall 2021 earlier than they would in a normal year.

For those who took part in the survey, they said that they started planning for the back-to-school season almost three weeks sooner than they would have before the pandemic.

Seven in 10 (71%) parents surveyed have already taken steps to prepare to send their children back to school in the fall. Of those, 82% said this summer feels shorter than ever.

While many are embracing what appears to be a more normal summer, many parents are excited to welcome a more normal school year!

WHAT ITEMS WILL BE INCLUDED ON THE 2021 BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING LIST?