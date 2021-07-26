Parents Start Prepping For The New School Year 29 Days Into Summer
Have you started yet?
There are still six weeks of summer left and yet many parents are in prep mode!
According to a new survey, typically, it takes 29 days from the end of one school year to begin prepping for the next — but 68% of parents are thinking about fall 2021 earlier than they would in a normal year.
For those who took part in the survey, they said that they started planning for the back-to-school season almost three weeks sooner than they would have before the pandemic.
Seven in 10 (71%) parents surveyed have already taken steps to prepare to send their children back to school in the fall. Of those, 82% said this summer feels shorter than ever.
While many are embracing what appears to be a more normal summer, many parents are excited to welcome a more normal school year!
WHAT ITEMS WILL BE INCLUDED ON THE 2021 BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING LIST?
- Hand sanitizer 67%
- Masks 67%
- Disposable gloves 51%
- Anti-bacterial spray 48%
- Reusable water bottle 43%
- Tissues 42%
- Classroom basics 34%