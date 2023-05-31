Pee Wee Herman is suing a guy who’s selling memorabilia from the old TV show “Pee Wee’s Playhouse”

Pee-Wee Herman star Paul Reubens has sued a memorabilia auctioneer with claims that props he had loaned from his iconic television program had been taken for personal use instead of the intended purpose with some even being sold without him seeing any profit.

Paul Reuben has played the iconic character of Pee Wee since 1977…In the lawsuit, Reubens claims that some old, iconic props from his hit television show Pee-Wee’s Playhouse had been taken and used in a way he had not intended.

The props included the Dog Chair, Floory puppets, and Mr. Window in addition to cue cards and signed photos.

It was Reuben’s understanding that the props would eventually be a part of a ‘Museum of Television’ for public display and on the promise that he could retrieve the stuff whenever requested.

However, Pee Wee claims that he later discovered that there was no museum at all and alleges that the auctioneer had kept the items for their private collection.

The star hopes that the matter could be sorted in court and has requested for a judge to order the items to be returned or Pee Wee wants to be paid $1 million.

Reubens created the beloved Pee-Wee Herman with the late Phil Hartman, which lead to an HBO special in 1981 and ultimately his 1985 movie Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.

That led to his hit TV series Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, which ran from 1986 to 1991, along with the 1988 movie Big-Top Pee-Wee.