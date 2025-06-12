PENNSYLVANIA TOWN LAUNCHES A PROGRAM TO FIX POTHOLES, CALLED “FILL MY HOLE”

We’ve all been there—driving home, and you hit the same pothole for the millionth time, and you can’t help but shout, “Please, someone fill my hole!” Well, if you live in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, your cries for help have been heard.

Millersburg has launched a pothole-fixing program called “Fill My Hole”. And yes, they know what they’re doing with that name. Their announcement has a fun and cheeky tone, proudly acknowledging the double entendre.

The “Fill My Hole” program makes it easier than ever for residents to report potholes electronically, ensuring that pesky road bumps get patched up in no time.

Their message? “All holes. No waiting.” But they also add, “Some holes may need a little extra TLC, but we’ll always give you a reason if we can’t fill it ourselves.”

And it doesn’t stop there. They even encourage feedback, saying, “Pleased with the way our crew handled your hole? We want to hear about it! Use the ‘Contact Us’ section on our website for all questions and compliments.” It’s all about taking pride in your hole-filling efforts.

The Facebook comments are just as hilarious. When someone asked, "If we want to fill our own holes, is that okay, or does it need to be filled by a professional hole filler?" the town's response was, “Best to leave it to the professionals.”

Another person wondered, “Can they fill deep holes? And do they clean dirty holes before filling them?” The response? “Holes are cleaned first. Debris may prevent adhesion of the filling. Deep holes are no problem!”

So, if you’ve got a hole in your life (or your street), Millersburg has got you covered. Whether it’s a minor dent or a deep crater, they’ll handle your hole with care—just don’t try to take matters into your own hands.