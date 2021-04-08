People Agree These Are The Best And Worst Surprises
It’s official – the best surprise in life is randomly finding money, according to new research
While there are good surprises, there are also plenty of bad ones. The study, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Affirm, found that paying a bill that’s higher than you expected topped the list of worst surprises.
Next in line for worst surprises ever included having to owe money after doing your taxes and getting dinged with a late fee on a credit card.
TOP 10 BEST SURPRISES
- Randomly finding money (I.e., in the street or your pocket) – 49%
- Surprise parties – 48%
- Getting a tax return – 46%
- Surprise visitors like family or friends – 37%
- Engagements – 35%
- Pregnancies – 33%
- A puppy/pet – 30%
- A snow day – 28%
- Canceled plans – 20%
- Pushed deadline – 13%
TOP 10 WORST SURPRISES
- Getting a bill that’s higher than you thought it would be – 57%
- Having to OWE money after you do your taxes – 46%
- A late fee on a credit card – 37%
- Child breaks something – 31%
- Pet has an accident in the house – 31%
- Unexpected visitors (I.e., the in-laws) – 29%
- Canceled plans – 27%
- Going on a date with someone and they don’t match their profile photo – 20%
- Last-minute video meeting – 20%