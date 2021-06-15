People Are Eager To Try These New Things While In Bed

New research finds that 30 percent of people are hiding their kinky side from their partner.

Also half of the people in this survey say that they want to spice things up but are worried their partner will judge them.

THINGS PEOPLE ARE INTERESTED TO TRY WITH A PARTNER

Public sex 23% Bondage, discipline, dominance, and submission (BDSM) 22% Role-playing 21% Multiple partner / group sex 20% Anal sex 18% Orgasm control 18% Impact play (i.e., spanking, flogging, paddling, consensual striking) 17% Phone sex / webcam sex 15% Sadism and masochism (S&M) 13% Voyeurism 12%

