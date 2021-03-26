People Are Naming Their Kids After Herbs And Spices

It seems like it’s getting more popular to name kids after HERBS and SPICES. If you look at the data from the Social Security Administration, there are lots of those names starting to come up.

Here were some of the most popular ones from 2019 (which is the most recent year that’s available) from HuffPost.com…

1. Sage. 666 boys, 1,164 girls.

2. Juniper. 22 boys, 1,526 girls.

3. Jasmine. 2,092 girls.

4. Basil. 71 boys, 28 girls.

5. Poppy. 628 girls.

There were also at least five babies named: Thyme . . . Saffron . . . Curry . . . Clove . . . Cayenne . . . Anise . . . and Mace.