People Are Nervous About Life Returning Back To Normal

It’s hard to imagine what normal is anymore. Will, we ever return to what life was before this pandemic? It’s ok to be nervous about the future and how it will look. A new poll shows us how people are feeling about the current situation.

62% of people are fearful of getting COVID-19 even with vaccine rollouts.

According to a recent survey, 25% of people say they would unfriend someone if they exposed them to COVID-19.

7 in 10 say they have or know someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

68% say they will get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible.

A surprising finding, even once vaccinated, 62% have apprehensions about life “returning to normal”.