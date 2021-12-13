Listen Live

People Are Paying To “Get Lost” On Vacation!

Not everyone wants to relax on vacation!

By Kool Travel

Most people travel to get away from it all. Some people, however; want to get away and find their own way back.

 

 

 

I can’t imagine paying a company to drop me in the middle of nowhere, where I have to fend for myself.  That doesn’t sound very relaxing!

 

 

That’s the idea of Get Lost, an “ultimate adventure challenge” that spirits travellers away to a mystery destination and then leaves them alone in the middle of a remote landscape. 

 

 

Depending on the location and duration of the (distantly supervised) trek, the cost can start around $10,000 and veer into six-figure territory.

 

 

 

Luxury travel company Black Tomato introduced the concept — a kind of a blind date for vacations with “Survivor” elements — in 2017.

 

