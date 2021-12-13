People Are Paying To “Get Lost” On Vacation!

Most people travel to get away from it all. Some people, however; want to get away and find their own way back.

I can’t imagine paying a company to drop me in the middle of nowhere, where I have to fend for myself. That doesn’t sound very relaxing!

That’s the idea of Get Lost, an “ultimate adventure challenge” that spirits travellers away to a mystery destination and then leaves them alone in the middle of a remote landscape.

Depending on the location and duration of the (distantly supervised) trek, the cost can start around $10,000 and veer into six-figure territory.

Luxury travel company Black Tomato introduced the concept — a kind of a blind date for vacations with “Survivor” elements — in 2017.

