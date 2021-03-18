Listen Live

People Are Trying To Blame The AstraZeneca Shot For Other Ailments

People are ridiculous

By Humor

There have been very few serious side effects confirmed with the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, but some patients are trying to blame all sorts of things on it, including breast enlargement, weight gain, random moaning, sunburn, and genital herpes.

 

Please remember, that the benefits far outweigh the risks.

 

