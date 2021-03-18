People Are Trying To Blame The AstraZeneca Shot For Other Ailments
People are ridiculous
There have been very few serious side effects confirmed with the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, but some patients are trying to blame all sorts of things on it, including breast enlargement, weight gain, random moaning, sunburn, and genital herpes.
Please remember, that the benefits far outweigh the risks.
Went through half the 63 pages of adverse effects to the jab. people need to realise they are self-reported, often stuff that people just get anyway, but some are truly insane. good luck to the 4 people attributing Genital herpes to the jab. Enjoy my top picks (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EimuCn2fUd
— Colinthewarriormonkey (@CTWarriorMonkey) March 16, 2021