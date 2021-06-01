People Are Turning Their Vaccine Appointments Into Dates

Date nights have been on hold over the last year due to closures and restrictions, so couples are getting creative and turning their vaccine appointments into a date!

Couples are taking to social media to share their dates at a vaccination site, and are encouraging others to do the same.

One of the best dates we’ve ever been on🤩💉 Thank you @VaxHuntersCan, the work you’re doing is so insanely impressive!! #vaxxedandrelaxed #COVID19ON pic.twitter.com/E8QkXN1RO3 — Lauren Riddell (@lmriddellx) May 13, 2021

@SHNcares @VaxHuntersCan thanks for all you do!!! Best date in 15 months 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vy5LLgxc7V — Anca Vanderkooy (@ancavdky) May 5, 2021

Even Vaccine Hunters Canada is encouraging couples to post their vaccine-day selfies!