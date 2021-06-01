People Are Turning Their Vaccine Appointments Into Dates
Making the most of your vaccination day!
Date nights have been on hold over the last year due to closures and restrictions, so couples are getting creative and turning their vaccine appointments into a date!
Couples are taking to social media to share their dates at a vaccination site, and are encouraging others to do the same.
One of the best dates we’ve ever been on🤩💉 Thank you @VaxHuntersCan, the work you’re doing is so insanely impressive!! #vaxxedandrelaxed #COVID19ON pic.twitter.com/E8QkXN1RO3
— Lauren Riddell (@lmriddellx) May 13, 2021
@SHNcares @VaxHuntersCan thanks for all you do!!! Best date in 15 months 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vy5LLgxc7V
— Anca Vanderkooy (@ancavdky) May 5, 2021
Even Vaccine Hunters Canada is encouraging couples to post their vaccine-day selfies!
💉🎉 Over 15,000,000 Canadians have been vaccinated💉🎉
TONIGHT: from 9pm-10pm EST we’re pausing our usual vaccine alerts to celebrate!
📸 Tweet us your vaccine-day selfies and make sure to use the #VHCvaxxie hashtag so we can share them with all of Canada! pic.twitter.com/NylsBSbirP
— Vaccine Hunters Canada (@VaxHuntersCan) May 7, 2021