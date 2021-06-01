Listen Live

People Are Turning Their Vaccine Appointments Into Dates

Making the most of your vaccination day!

By Kool Relationships

Date nights have been on hold over the last year due to closures and restrictions, so couples are getting creative and turning their vaccine appointments into a date!

 

Couples are taking to social media to share their dates at a vaccination site, and are encouraging others to do the same.

 

 

Even Vaccine Hunters Canada is encouraging couples to post their vaccine-day selfies!

 

