People Are Turning To Dating Apps To Find Friends!

Bumble, the popular dating app has a feature called Bumble BFF. The feature was launched in 2016 specifically to help people connect with platonic friends!

This app was very helpful during the pandemic when people were not able to connect in person.

According to a survey conducted by OnePulse for The Wall Street Journal, 35% of Gen Z respondents – between the ages of 16 to 24 – said they used dating apps to find friends in the last year, including 27% who said they used apps for friends because they were lonely during the pandemic.

During the first three months of 2021, the average time spent on Bumble BFF grew 44% for women and 83% for men.

Additionally, over 90% of women who initiated contact on BFF in March 2021 found at least one match.

Match Group also reportedly saw an uptick in interest in people’s interest in friendships on its platforms, which include Tinder, Hinge, Plenty of Fish, and more, according to The Wall Street Journal.